Bengaluru, The Karnataka government will formulate a comprehensive Quantum Technology Policy to promote research, education, startups and industry, besides encouraging investment, infrastructure development and global partnerships, Minister Ajay Dharam Singh said on Thursday. Karnataka to formulate Quantum Technology Policy to promote research, startups, investment: Minister

The move aims to strengthen the state's position in the emerging quantum technology sector.

Chairing a meeting of the Karnataka Quantum Task Force, he directed officials to prepare a roadmap for the next phase of development of the state's quantum technology ecosystem.

"Karnataka already has a strong base of research institutions, scientific talent and technology capabilities in the quantum sector. We now need to take this ecosystem to the next level through a clear policy framework, investment incentives, research support and stronger industry collaboration," Singh said.

The Science and Technology minister called for a comprehensive policy on the lines of the state's other major technology policies, according to a release from his office.

The proposed policy will provide support for universities and research institutions, incentives for quantum startups and industries, research and innovation infrastructure, industry-academia collaboration, international partnerships and dedicated funding mechanisms.

It will have clearly defined implementation timelines and measurable targets, the release said.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the proposed Quantum City project, including the utilisation of ₹2 crore out of the ₹5 crore sanctioned for initial activities, the establishment of a temporary coordination office at the Indian Institute of Science campus and the preparation of a comprehensive Detailed Project Report .

Infrastructure requirements, phased implementation and project timelines were discussed as well.

The minister directed officials to identify suitable alternative government land parcels in Bengaluru for the proposed Quantum City and submit a shortlist at the earliest.

The Task Force discussed setting up a Project Implementation Unit and engaging a professional consultancy firm, if required, to oversee project management, implementation and monitoring.

Singh directed officials to initiate preparations for positioning Quantum India Bengaluru 2027 as a major global platform for quantum technology.

The meeting discussed the formation of a Publicity and Communications Subcommittee under the Karnataka Quantum Task Force, finalisation of the event's theme and invitation strategy, and the organisation of a curtain-raiser event under the leadership of the CM.

Roadshows in India and abroad are also planned as part of the global outreach strategy.

"Our objective is not merely to build a Quantum City. We must create a complete ecosystem where leading global quantum companies, research institutions, scientists, investors and startups engage with Karnataka. We need a clear roadmap from policy to implementation and from research to commercialisation," Singh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.