Karnataka to launch ‘Akka Force’ in three cities amid rising child pregnancy cases

Karnataka’s Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday announced the rollout of a new initiative called the ‘Akka Force’, a dedicated team aimed at preventing child pregnancies and child marriages. The initiative will begin operations on a pilot basis in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru starting August 15.(Shutterstock)

The initiative will begin operations on a pilot basis in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru starting August 15.

Hebbalkar made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly while responding to a question raised by JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu, who expressed concern over the “rising incidents of child pregnancies” in the state.

(Also Read: 30-year-old engineer robbed, harassed at knifepoint in Bengaluru PG accommodation)

“Our government has taken several steps to prevent child pregnancies and marriages. We have already tabled a bill on child marriage,” the minister said.

According to data from the district-level Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), including four committees in Bengaluru, Karnataka recorded 405 cases of child pregnancy in 2022–23, 709 cases in 2023–24, and 685 cases so far in 2024–25.

Hebbalkar attributed the growing trend to factors such as social media, early-age relationships, and certain community practices. She said she first came across the ‘Akka Force’ during a recent visit to Bidar, where it was already being implemented with promising results.

“There are plans to expand the ‘Akka Force’ across the state. On an experimental basis, it will begin operations in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru from August 15 through the department,” she said.

The force will consist of women police personnel and senior NCC cadets, and will be equipped with vehicles provided by the department. According to Hebbalkar, the objective is to control and reduce incidents of child marriages and sexual assaults. “This is being done out of concern and commitment,” she said.

The minister added that a multi-departmental committee has also been formed to monitor and prevent child marriages, with representation from the gram panchayat to the district level. She also highlighted the availability of the 1098 child helpline, which is operational 24x7.

In his response, Babu cited media reports claiming there had been 26,463 cases of child pregnancy in Karnataka over just 10 months. He urged the minister to verify the numbers.

Hebbalkar, however, questioned the accuracy of the reported figures, noting that they differed from the official data maintained by the CWCs.

Babu further called for the introduction of sex education in secondary schools and stricter regulation of “sexually explicit advertisements” on social media, which he argued could have a negative influence on children. He also pointed to "superstitious practices" within certain communities that put minors at risk.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru road rage: Cab drivers allegedly attack woman’s family, FIR registered)