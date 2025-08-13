Bengaluru road rage: Cab drivers allegedly attack woman’s family, FIR registered

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru's Hulimavu area, a woman has alleged that she and her family were attacked by a group of 10 to 12 cab drivers following a road rage confrontation. According to the woman, the altercation began when one of the drivers dangerously overtook her vehicle and confronted her.

The situation escalated as more cab drivers reportedly joined in and began chasing her up to her apartment complex, armed with bricks, India Today reported.

According to the publication, CCTV footage from the incident shows a man punching the car’s window, shattering the glass during the confrontation. Moments later, a group of cab drivers is seen surrounding her vehicle.

In another video, the same group can be seen entering the residential compound of her society, reportedly moments before the alleged assault on her family occurred.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the attackers vandalised her car and physically assaulted her father and other family members when they tried to intervene. Her father later filed a police complaint at the Hulimavu Police Station, seeking immediate action against all those involved, the report further added.

The police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), and an investigation is currently underway.

