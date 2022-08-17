Karnataka to provide 2 pc reservation in all state departments to sportspersons
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of the existing quota in the police and forest department.
"The Karnataka government has given 2 per cent reservation for the sports persons in Police and Forest Departments. A file about extending this reservation to other departments will be approved," said Bommai. Speaking at a function to felicitate 75 sports persons who are selected under the 'Amrit Kreeda Dattu' scheme and those who had bagged the medals at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he said the government has understood that the sportspersons need security for their lives.
"They must not forget that they are participating in sports events for themselves and to win the medals for the country and leave the rest to the government. We are working in enthusiasm," Bommai said.
The Chief Minister said that Karnataka is the first state to implement the 'Kreeda Dattu' scheme and to improve the sports stadia. "We have adopted basketball as a state sport. The rural sports meet will be started within two months to identify talents. Our government is giving utmost importance to sports and for the welfare of sportspersons," he said.
Bommai said sportsmanship is very important as it will help to develop discipline, patience and strength to achieve goals. "It will help to imbibe discipline and character, and strength to think correct. Honesty and complete dedication are most important for sportspersons and then only it will be possible to achieve success in life. Always play to win and don't play to lose. Always aim for victory," he said.
Ashwini Ponnapa, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gururaj Poojary, Ankitha Suresh and Priya Mohan were among the athletes felicitated by Bommai on the occasion. Cheques ranging from ₹five lakh to ₹15 lakh were presented to sportspersons on behalf of the state government
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival declares winners; See full list here
The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) - the 12th edition ran from August 4 to 14 this year in theatres as well as OTT platforms, has declared winners from the International, Animation, Women's Cinema Collective and Lets Include categories. “Congratulations to all the Winners!” the festival's official Twitter page posted. There were 23 entries in the international section, 22 in the Indian, and 20 in Karnataka.
-
MP gets first vista dome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express
Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express with the state's maiden vista dome coach was on Wednesday flagged off from Kamalapati Railway Station by state ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang. Principal secretary of tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, listed the ways in which vista dome would improve the travelling experience. Under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach was installed by the Indian Railways.
-
'Want to attack directly': Eshwarappa says Congress supporting anti-nationals
Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday directly attacked the Congress as Eshwarappa said not only in Karnataka or south India, the Congress is supporting the anti-nationals all across the country. Be it the PFI or the SDPI, the Congress is supporting them. “The man who removed Savarkar's photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said. A young man named Prem Singh was stabbed amid the tension.
-
Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years
Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of ₹12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25. This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.
-
Truck rams into car, kills 5 members of family near Pune
Five members of a family, including two kids aged four and seven, were killed and one was seriously injured when a container truck coming from the wrong side rammed into their car on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, a police officer said. Pune police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh said that the truck driver fled after the accident and a search was on to arrest him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics