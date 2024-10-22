Menu Explore
Karnataka to undertake survey of affected areas in Bengaluru amid heavy downpour, says CM

ByYamini C S
Oct 22, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The relentless downpours have created significant challenges for residents, with many struggling against severe waterlogging.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is all set to undertake a survey of all the inundated areas in Bengaluru amid heavy downpour over the past few days.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)(Congress X)

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city, assuring the public that the situation was being closely monitored and that necessary preparations were in place. “We have been monitoring the situation. All necessary preparations are underway. Surveys of the affected areas are also being conducted, and relief measures will be implemented promptly,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

However, a political slugfest ensued in the southern state over the infrastructure of the city and its vulnerability in the face of heavy rain. Opposition party leaders hit out at the ruling Congress, with the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) criticizing Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, questioning their claims of effective governance.

“Welcome to *Brand Bengaluru*! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their 'visionary' governance, the city's crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. BBMP's mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. *Bravo* on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility,” the regional party said on social media site X.

BJP leader C. T. Ravi also weighed in, expressing frustration over Bengaluru’s deteriorating conditions. “Earlier, Bengaluru used to have thousands of ponds, who looted all, who earn money through that?... Bengaluru, despite being an international city is in such a condition, who is responsible?..” he said.

As criticism mounts, the focus remains on how the government will address the infrastructure issues exacerbated by the recent rains and restore daily life activities as commuters struggle with waterlogging and traffic snarls.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
