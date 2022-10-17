Karnataka's 'Grama One' project logs one crore transaction in short time

The 'Grama One' project offering hundreds of government-related citizen-centric services in villages of Karnataka has achieved a milestone in less than nine months of its launch, logging one crore transactions. The popularity of this project, on the lines of 'Bangalore One' in the city launched many years ago, has drawn the attention of various states which are exploring the possibility of replicating this service delivery model in rural areas, officials said.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has taken up a study on the project, launched on January 26 this year by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 'Grama One' offers about 800 services from 79 government departments, including Rural Development, Labour and Health, right from paying premiums of insurance companies, and those relating to 'Aadhaar', 'Ayushman Bharat', banking and E-stamp. These services are offered through 'Seva Sindhu' internet-based application, owned and driven by the Karnataka government and being implemented through BLS International in Kalaburagi and Mysuru divisions and CMS Computer in Belagavi and Bengaluru divisions. "In just over eight months, we achieved one crore transactions on October 10 evening," Varaprasad Reddy B N, the project director of 'Seva Sindhu' project told PTI on Monday. Reddy said there are administrative and technical challenges before the 'eight-month-old baby' adding that there are continuous efforts under way to further improve the delivery of services. According to him, there are 7,218 'Grama One' centres offering an equal number of people a source of income who have opened them, and the intention is to open another 2,000 such centres in the near future.

"It requires an investment of about ₹1.5 lakh, comprising a small space, a computer, printer, chair, table and some essential things to operate an office. The 'Grama One' has provided employment to many people, most of whom are women, transgenders and differently-abled people," Reddy said. The next generation of 'Grama One', slated to be launched on November one, will be home delivery of these services, which will help many elderly people, patients and those who are occupied with their personal work and cannot go to the 'Grama One' centre to get the service, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON