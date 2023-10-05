KHB to build Integrated Township near Kempegowda International Airport

The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) is set to build an integrated township, near Kempegowda International Airport, a senior minister said. Housing Minister Khan further said that 65 acres of land were already available for the housing project.

Both residential and commercial complexes would come up along with the integrated township on 65 acres of land out of 95.23 acres in Chikkajala-Meenukunte village.

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday inspected the proposed township project which is coming up as a joint venture between KHB and land owners on a 50:50 per cent ratio.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "This was the most prestigious housing project to be taken by the KHB. The proposal to build the world-class integrated township at a cost of ₹850 crore has been submitted to the government. Farmers have given the consent letter to hand over 43 acres of land out of the total 95.13 acres required for the project."

"The Board is confident of getting the rest of the land. A comprehensive action plan would be prepared, take the government's consent, and call for tenders," he said.

On this occasion, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan also inspected the ongoing work for the construction of 1047 houses near Nagareshwara Nagenahalli in the K R Puram Assembly Constituency on behalf of the Karnataka Housing Board, at a cost of ₹95 crore.

He instructed the officials for the speedy completion of the works.

Housing Department Principal Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, KHB Commissioner Kavita Mannikeri, and Chief Engineer were present. Slum Development Board Director Venkatesh and Chief Engineer Balaraju were also present.

