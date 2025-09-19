Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai unite once again to call for action on Bengaluru's bad roads

Prominent industry leaders TV Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have once again raised alarm over Bengaluru’s failing infrastructure, this time focusing on the poor conditions near Google India’s office in the city. TV Mohandas Pai spoke out against bad roads and footpaths near Google India's office in Bengaluru, urging the Karnataka government to take up repair work urgently.(HT Photo)

Taking to social media platform X, Pai appealed directly to Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge, urging him to take immediate action. “Minister @PriyankKharge please intervene and help. @GoogleIndia campus here is the Pride of Bengaluru. Please help that area,” he wrote, tagging Shaw, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and R K Misra, co-founder of Yulu.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw echoed Pai’s concerns, reposting a video of his broader critique of Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure on YouTube. “I 100% agree with this powerful plea to everyone in the government who needs to act fast. Bangalore is an economic powerhouse and if we shut it down through ignorant neglect the entire country will suffer,” she warned, tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Kharge, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Their comments come amid growing frustration within the business and tech communities over the state of the city’s roads, traffic management, and civic planning, especially in high-profile tech corridors. The area surrounding Google India’s campus, a symbol of the city's global tech prominence, has reportedly become difficult to access due to potholes and waterlogging.

This latest round of criticism follows the exit of logistics start-up Blackbuck from Bengaluru's ORR region, which reignited debate around whether the city’s infrastructure can keep pace with its rapid economic growth.

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar earlier dismissed corporate criticism over Bengaluru’s infrastructure, stating the government won't be “threatened or blackmailed” by firms choosing to relocate.