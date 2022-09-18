Kodava Samaj bans serving liquor during ‘muhurt’ of marriages

The Kodava Samaj in Kodagu district on Sunday banned the serving of liquor during the afternoon hours of any weddings as it goes against the ethnic group’s culture.

“The resolution was taken today (Sunday) by the management body of the samaj and there will be restrictions for consuming liquor during Ganga puja of a marriage. After the puja, if they found consuming liquor the samaj would impose a fine of ₹25,000,” Kalimada Motaiah, the president of the Kodava Samaj, told HT on Sunday.

The statements come almost a year after it made headlines nationally after imposing restrictions on cutting of cake, opening of champagne, not allowing bridegrooms to sport beards and brides not to let their hair loose during the ceremony.

The statement adds to the increasing trend of restricting activities by so-called custodians of culture across several regions in the country in the name of “preserving and protecting” traditions.

The Kodavas are a small ethnic group mostly found in the coffee growing region of Kodagu and are known for their contributions to the Indian armed forces, sports and various other fields.

The community has a distinct culture from other parts of Karnataka or southern India.

Ponnampet is a small town in Kodagu district. Kodagu has several such Kodava samajas which often represent the people living in the specific region and is restricted to members of the community even though some of these venues are let out for weddings and events of other communities as well.

Though considered a progressive community, there have been increasing restrictions on various issues as many elders believe that their distinct identity is being compromised by the actions of youngsters and those who live outside which is not in tune with their heritage.

In 2020, the Balele Kodava samaja has decided not to allow inter caste marriages.

The Kodavas fear that marrying outside the community is leading to a rapid decline in their population, which is among the smallest ethnic groups in the country. There have been instances where Kodavas have objected to the wearing of traditional Kodava attire by those marrying outside the community.

In 2019, the Ammathi Kodava Samaja in the district has taken a decision to ban serving liquor during Ganga puja ceremony, held as part of Kodava weddings. And those breaking this rule will have to pay a fine of ₹25,000 to the Samaja.

“The decisions are being taken to preserve the original culture as youngsters in the community are attracted to western lifestyles. Young Kodava women, particularly girls, migrate to cities for education and employment and end up marrying a person from another caste. This attitude reduces the number of Kodavas who are struggling for survival,” Chaaammatiraaa Praveen Uthappa, president of the Akhila Kodava Samaja’s youth wing.