KR Pura Metro line can ease traffic snarls on Outer Ring Road in Karnataka, say experts

While the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has given a green signal for passenger operations to commence on the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli stretch of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the 2.1-kilometre stretch of the purple line is still not open to commuters. Experts said that the massive traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Wednesday could have been averted to an extent if the metro line had been functional. Experts said that the massive traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Wednesday could have been averted to an extent if the metro line had been functional. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday evening, Bengaluru’s tech corridor - the ORR - witnessed a massive traffic congestion, prompting the traffic police to issue an advisory to IT companies to delay leaving the office. Several tech professionals reported being stuck in traffic for nearly four hours, with their vehicles barely moving 200 metres in one hour.

On Monday, the BMRCL said it has received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety for the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura line, which has a new station at Benniganahalli (Tin Factory). The safety inspection of this line was carried out on September 20 by AM Chowdhary, the CMRS for the Southern Circle, and his team. The CMRS team is set to inspect the 2 km Kengeri-Challaghatta section on September 29. But the inspection is likely to be postponed due to the state-wide bandh called over the Cauvery issue.

Currently, the commuters have to take the feeder bus services for a distance of 5 km, provided by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), to reach KR Puram after getting down at Baiyappanahalli. Once the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta sections are opened to the public, the entire 44-km purple line, from Whitefield to Challaghatta, will be fully operational.

However, the BMRCL is yet to confirm the date of opening. “As of now, we don’t have any confirmation regarding the date of opening,” Yashavanth Chavan, BMRCL PRO, said.

The delay in throwing the stretch open to commuters has drawn ire from the public. Sreejith, a resident, took to X and said, “CMRS has given the green signal for metro service from KR Pura – Baiyappanhalli stretch. Why can’t the BMRCL start operations from tomorrow itself and officially inaugurate the entire line after getting clearance for Challaghatta? Why should people struggle for many more days?”

Manas Das, president of ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association), said, “We have always been talking to the government regarding the infrastructure to address the traffic issue on ORR. This includes metro connectivity, walkability, good bus stops, pothole-free roads, etc.”

“It is important to go public as much as possible. At this point in time, we need to think about long-term strategies. Right now, we are only talking about short-term. Just get the basics right, that’s what we are saying,” Das said.

Das also said shuttle services should be provided to employees to the nearest metro station by companies. “People will start using the metro provided we give all the information in one place. This includes everything about the feeder buses schedule, metro schedule, distance between the tech parks and the nearest Whitefield station, among other things,” Das added.

Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI (World Resources Institute) India, said the congestion was a reminder of the exponential growth of the city, and when the public transport doesn’t keep up with the pace. “The terrible jam was yet another reminder of what happens when city grows exponentially but public transport doesn’t keep up with the pace.”

“We need to get more people into metro and bus and I’m confident that this year that will begin to happen with the opening of purple and yellow lines. Need of the hour is for better integration across modes of transport that makes first and last mole a breeze for commuters,” Alavilli added.

