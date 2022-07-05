KSNDMC sends additional teams to study tremors in Kodagu district

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has sent additional teams of experts to Kodagu and surrounding districts to understand the occurrence of tremors in the region over the last week, officials aware of the developments said on Monday.

While the authorities said there have been five reported cases of low-intensity tremors reported in the region, residents of the district claimed there have been at least seven incidents.

KSNDMC commissioner Dr Manoj Ranjan said that the tremors are in the range of 2.1 to 3.0 on the Richter scale. “We have sent a team to Kodagu. Particularly to Chambu village, where multiple occurrences have taken place. They have set up an observatory in the village, and they are preparing a detailed report on these tremors. We will be sending more scientists to Kodagu in the coming days for an in-depth study,” he said.

Officials in Kodagu said that the KSNDMC team from Bengaluru began work on June 26. The officials from Bengaluru inspected the district to study the tremor patterns and established an Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre at Chembu Government High School in Chembu village of Paraje Gram Panchayat in North Kodagu. Chembu village, which borders Dakshina Kannada district, experienced two earthquakes recently.

KSNDMC junior scientific officer Dr Ramesh said that the Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre was established temporarily in Chembu as the village has all the required facilities to establish the Sub-Centre. The Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre has been equipped with a broadband seismometer, accelerometer, digitiser, GPS and other accessories.

Dr Ramesh said that the temporary monitoring centre would collect information regarding earthquakes in the region and relay the information to the district administration frequently. The visiting experts were seismologists, disaster management cell officials and local administration officials.

Seismologists in the department are yet to explain the frequent tremors in the district. However, they said the week-long study of the official in Kodagu would help understand the situation. “Earthquakes are up to magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale. There is nothing to worry about, but we must understand it, particularly, because Kodagu is prone to flooding and landslides. This is the hilly region of the state as well,” said an official who is part of the team.

The official added that so farfrom the study, they have understood that such tremors are experienced during the monsoons.

“Currently, around 6 cm of rain is reported in the region. We are also looking at the possibility of these tremors increasing if there is heavier rainfall,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the district administration said that the administration will take further steps based on the report from the experts. “Our officials have met with the officials in the district and officials of disaster management authority. So far, we have not been asked to take any drastic steps since even they are trying to understand the situation, and the tremors are of low intensity. But, keeping in mind the rains, fire force and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are on standby,” said a Kodagu district administration official.