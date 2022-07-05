KSNDMC sends additional teams to study tremors in Kodagu district
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has sent additional teams of experts to Kodagu and surrounding districts to understand the occurrence of tremors in the region over the last week, officials aware of the developments said on Monday.
While the authorities said there have been five reported cases of low-intensity tremors reported in the region, residents of the district claimed there have been at least seven incidents.
KSNDMC commissioner Dr Manoj Ranjan said that the tremors are in the range of 2.1 to 3.0 on the Richter scale. “We have sent a team to Kodagu. Particularly to Chambu village, where multiple occurrences have taken place. They have set up an observatory in the village, and they are preparing a detailed report on these tremors. We will be sending more scientists to Kodagu in the coming days for an in-depth study,” he said.
Officials in Kodagu said that the KSNDMC team from Bengaluru began work on June 26. The officials from Bengaluru inspected the district to study the tremor patterns and established an Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre at Chembu Government High School in Chembu village of Paraje Gram Panchayat in North Kodagu. Chembu village, which borders Dakshina Kannada district, experienced two earthquakes recently.
KSNDMC junior scientific officer Dr Ramesh said that the Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre was established temporarily in Chembu as the village has all the required facilities to establish the Sub-Centre. The Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre has been equipped with a broadband seismometer, accelerometer, digitiser, GPS and other accessories.
Dr Ramesh said that the temporary monitoring centre would collect information regarding earthquakes in the region and relay the information to the district administration frequently. The visiting experts were seismologists, disaster management cell officials and local administration officials.
Seismologists in the department are yet to explain the frequent tremors in the district. However, they said the week-long study of the official in Kodagu would help understand the situation. “Earthquakes are up to magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale. There is nothing to worry about, but we must understand it, particularly, because Kodagu is prone to flooding and landslides. This is the hilly region of the state as well,” said an official who is part of the team.
The official added that so farfrom the study, they have understood that such tremors are experienced during the monsoons.
“Currently, around 6 cm of rain is reported in the region. We are also looking at the possibility of these tremors increasing if there is heavier rainfall,” he added.
Meanwhile, a senior official of the district administration said that the administration will take further steps based on the report from the experts. “Our officials have met with the officials in the district and officials of disaster management authority. So far, we have not been asked to take any drastic steps since even they are trying to understand the situation, and the tremors are of low intensity. But, keeping in mind the rains, fire force and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are on standby,” said a Kodagu district administration official.
-
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
-
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
-
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
-
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
-
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics