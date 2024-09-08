K'taka Deputy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline

Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar on Sunday warned officials of "merciless action" if the potholes in Bengaluru city were not filled within the 15 days deadline that was set. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru city development had on September 1 set a 15-day deadline to the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to fill potholes across the city, citing a lot of complaints. "I have held a meeting with Bengaluru city corporation officials, senior officials and Chief Engineers and have told them that the fifteen days deadline I had given, within that time, the work should be completed. 400 staff-engineers who are there should first focus on filling the potholes," he said. Addressing reporters here after the meeting, he said on failing to do so merciless action will be taken against those responsible. "How many will get suspended I don't know, I have strictly told them that the potholes should be filled within the deadline. I have told them directly. Within their wards, those responsible, however big or small they are, from top to bottom they should be on the streets personally and get the potholes filled, that's the first priority," he added. Shivakumar further said he will personally go around the streets of Bengaluru after the fifteen days. "Who will get suspended I don't know, ." He also said that forest department officials have been asked to trim the trees to avoid incidents of tree fall due to breeze and rains. "Trees cannot be cut, trimming should be done, to avoid incidents of tree fall." Noting that there are chances of rains in September, Shivakumar said, "so far we have managed without any problem. We have to be cautious now. Things should be monitored from the control room, in case of any rain effects such as water logging and water entering houses, the situation should be managed effectively and efficiently. The Deputy CM said on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti, at all schools in Bengaluru, whether it is corporation or private schools, an oath would be administered to all students on maintaining cleanliness. "We will take pledge in Vidhana Soudha, and students in their respective schools regarding maintaining cleanliness in their respective areas and creating awareness among people and in their homes." Shivakumar said he will be travelling abroad for a week on a personal visit. To a question about the agenda of his trip to the USA and whether he will be meeting any big personalities there, he said, "it is a personal family trip.... no one, I'm going on a personal basis."

HT Image