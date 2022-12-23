K’taka: Govt school principal arrested for sexually assaulting girl students

A 51-year-old government school principal was arrested on the charges of sexually harassing students in Arakalgud town of Hassan district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Shivakumar, who goes by one name.

The incident came to light after the at least 15 students at the hostel called the child helpline number 1098, on December 18, said a police official. Based on the complaint, the district child welfare committee (CWC) members visited the residential school and conducted an inspection and held a consultation with the students, police said.

“Several students have alleged that the principal sexually assaulted them on several occasions,” Hassan CWC chairperson HT Komala said. Following the probe, the CWC lodged a complaint with the police on December 20 against the principal.

“After receiving the complaint against the principal, a CWC team visited the school. There are about 224 students studying in the school... it (the incident) was not brought to the attention of the teachers at the school,” Manjunath, a teacher, said.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday arrested Shivakumar and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Arakalgud police station.

“The accused is a native of Kodagu district. The Arakalgud police have arrested him and registered a Pocso case. It is shameful that an educated principal has committed such a despicable act,” Arakalgud superintendent of police Hariram Shankar said.