Kumaraswamy hits out at CM Ibrahim for contradicting party supremo Deve Gowda on JDS-BJP alliance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hit out at the state unit president C M Ibrahim for raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership joining hands with the BJP and indicated that he has not taken his statement seriously.

Addressing a meeting of some party leaders convened by him on Monday, Ibrahim had said there was no question of him quitting the party as he was the "real JD(S)".

"If his (Ibrahim's) party is original then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him," Kumaraswamy said.

Seemingly outraged to even talk on the matter, the son of JD (S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda added: "Why should I take his (Ibrahim's) statements seriously? Please don’t discuss silly things with me. This is not a matter to be answered. Our party leaders will take a decision. We will set right whatever is needed."

Ibrahim, a former Union Civil Aviation Minister, on Monday said he would soon convene a meeting of the "core committee" which would meet Gowda to convey the decision taken in the meeting convened by him that the JD(S) should not become an alliance partner of the BJP.

Senior JD(S) MLA and former minister G T Deve Gowda said soon after the May Assembly elections, in which the party put up a poor performance bagging only 19 seats in the 224-member House, Ibrahim had submitted his resignation to H D Deve Gowda taking moral responsibility for the dismal show but the party national president had asked him to continue.

G T Deve Gowda claimed that Ibrahim was present in a meeting where it was unanimously decided to join hands with the BJP and become part of the NDA. Former BJP minister R Ashoka took a swipe at Ibrahim.

"The entire world knows what JD(S) is. JD(S) means Deve Gowda and vice-versa. Did a single MLA or MP attend C M Ibrahim’s meeting? There is an executive committee in the party, which has all the powers. The executive committee is with Deve Gowda," Ashoka , a former Deputy Chief Minister, said.

