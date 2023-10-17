‘Will decide who to form alliance with except BJP’: JDS state prez Ibrahim contradicts Deve Gowda

Contrary to the Janata Dal (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, C M Ibrahim, the President of the JD(S) unit in Karnataka, hinted at a possible split, asserted that his faction represents the true essence of the JD(S) as a 'secular' party. JD(S) leader and Karnataka state party chief CM Ibrahim.(ANI)

"Those who want to come with us can come, those who want to leave can do so. We will see how many MLAs are with which side," Ibrahim said speaking to ANI on Monday.

On not abiding by national president HD Deve Gowda's diktat on the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP), he said, "I am the state party president...Where are you in Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra? How come are you the national president? At least I have Karnataka with me."

Ibrahim said that the state leadership will decide with whom should they form any alliance, except the BJP.

"We will decide with whom will we form an alliance except the BJP. There are only two, one INDIA and the other NDA. We will talk with them and decide on our own in Karnataka," he said.

The JDS state chief claimed that he shares good ties with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy but he urged them to "come back" to the party's fold.

"Kumaraswamy is like my little brother. Deve Gowda is like my father. Please come back and strengthen the JDS. In time people will support us. We must have lost one election. But elections are held every year," Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim added that he is happy with the support shown towards his party faction from every district in the state.

"I am happy that people have come from every district. We don't have money but people want to come with us. What does it mean? What we have in our heart is also in theirs," he said.

The JDS in September announced an alliance with the BJP and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

