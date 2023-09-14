Launch of Bengaluru Metro's Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch delayed, inspection put off till Sept 21: Report

Bengaluru metro's purple line, which was set to be fully operational by Friday, is likely to be delayed as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, was unable to conduct the safety inspection of the recently constructed stretches, according to multiple reports. The inspections were earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, however, the CMRS has put them off till at least September 21.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The inspections were earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, however, the CMRS has put them off for the K R Puram to Baiyappanahalli stretch till at least September 21, The New Indian Express reported. The long awaited stretch on the purple line will only be operated after that.

This might postpone the launch date of the line till October. The CMRS is expected to visit the K R Puram - Baiyappanahalli stretch on September 21 to inspect it tentatively. The Kengeri stretch, which is nearly two kilometres long, will be launched to the public along with the K R Puram - Baiyappanahalli line, according to officials in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

As of yet, officials are due to release the launch date, which will open up the entire purple line, making commute significantly easier for residents of the Karnataka capital. The extended purple line has passed all safety checks so far.

The last minute cancellation of the safety inspection by the CMRS was reportedly due to missing details in documents. These details were filled in and documents were sent across once more on Thursday, a metro official told the publication.