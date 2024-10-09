LinkedIn lists out fastest growing Bengaluru start-ups that are shaping India's growth story. Full details

Linkedin has put out a list of Bengaluru’s fastest growing start-ups that are keeping the spirit of entrepreneurship running in the capital city. The list includes companies that were built, relocated and developed in Bengaluru and it comprises start-ups from quick-commerce, fintech, software and mobility industries. Linkedin has put out a list of Bengaluru’s fastest growing start-ups

Here are the 10 fastest growing start-ups that are based in Bengaluru

Zepto

Founded in 2021, Zepto, a quick commerce delivery app was launched in Mumbai but the company recently announced that they are shifting their base to Bengaluru. They also rounded off a huge office space in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur and the whole workforce is likely to move to Karnataka’s capital. According to Linkedin, Zepto was valued at 3.6 billion US dollars in June this year.

Cred

Cred was founded in 2018 and it made usage of credit cards easy as it manages the payments of all bills. It is also exploring all the major possibilities in the fintech industry and turned out to be a unicorn start up in the year 2021. According to a few reports, Cred is valued at 6.5 billion US dollars as per August this year.

Pocket FM

The content start-up made some noise in the audio industry as the app has more than 100,000 hours of content across genres like romance, drama, and horror. It also has content in all major languages and people of over 20 countries use the app for their audio content.

Sprinto

Sprinto is a software company that automates security compliance and privacy laws for growing software-as-a-service firms. Many tech-firms take the services of Sprinto which is headquartered in Bengaluru.

Jar

Jar is another fintech firm that focuses on personal financing. It reintroduced the “piggy bank”-like concept and automated investment app which drives the users to invest money into digital gold, and also offers daily savings and instant loan features.

Stock Gro

With an aim to improve financial literacy in India, Stock Gro educates its users about the investment mantras one need to follow to climb the financial ladder. It also collaborated with top educational institutions in the country to provide financial lessons.

Snitch

Snitch is a fashion apparel brand that is making a huge noise in the fast fashion space. The company has already opened stores in 25 Indian cities and it is mainly targeting the GenZ crowd of Tier 1 and 2 cities with its trendy apparels. The Shark Tank India TV Show brought the company fame.

Convin

In today’s AI driven world, Convin helps companies improve their customer experiences with its Generative AI-powered solution. The software uses conversation intelligence to record, transcribe, and analyse customer conversations and make the experience better in the businesses.