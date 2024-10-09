Menu Explore
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's security breach: Police seize MLA Janardhana Reddy’s cars

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 09, 2024 12:06 PM IST

The police had cleared the road for the chief minister's convoy to pass, but Reddy's car allegedly passed on the stretch by crossing the road divider.

The Gangavathi police have seized three luxury cars of mining baron and MLA Janardhana Reddy for allegedly breaching the security of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by coming on the way of his convoy and creating an accident scare, police sources said on Tuesday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's security breach: Police seize MLA Janardhana Reddy's cars
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's security breach: Police seize MLA Janardhana Reddy’s cars(Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

The chief minister was in Gangavathi on 4 October. The police had cleared the road for the chief minister's convoy to pass, but Reddy's car allegedly passed on the stretch by crossing the road divider. It was just a matter of two minutes. Had the car got struck, it would have resulted in a major accident, according to police sources.

Reacting to the police action, Reddy said he waited for half-an-hour for the chief minister’s convoy to pass. "Whoever is the chief minister or, for that matter, whoever they are, they should not put people in trouble. There was homam happening in my family in Ballari and there was urgency to attend the ‘Poornahuti’ (final offering)," the MLA explained.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
