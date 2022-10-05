Liquor sale banned in Bengaluru on Dasara. Check timings, areas here

In Bengaluru, amid the Dasara celebrations, authorities have imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor in a bid to prevent untoward incidents as many processions will be taken out across the city. A series of orders were issued on Monday by Bengaluru's top cop IPS officer Pratap Reddy in this regard, The Indian Express reported.

The ban will be in effect between 7 a.m. on Wednesday and 12 p.m. on Thursday. The ban will not affect five star hotels and clubs on Wednesday.

Here are the regions in which liquor sale will be prohibited -

Bengaluru north division: R T Nagar, J C Nagar, Sanjay Nagar and Hebbal police station limits.

Bengaluru north-east division: Amruthahalli and Kodigehalli police station limits.

Bengaluru central division: High Grounds police station limits.

Bengaluru east division: Pulkeshi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, K G Halli, D J Halli and Shivaji Nagar police limits.

At least 113 palanquin processions, as per another report, will be taken out in “communally sensitive” areas, which are RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbal and D J Halli, on Wednesday. Police have told the media that they have imposed the ban to ensure that festivities run smoothly as over 60,000 people could participate in them.

The city's administration has often imposed such similar bans on account of festivals, the most recent one being a ban on slaughter of animals and the sale of meat across the city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

