Locals involved in murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist: K'taka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday indicated that those involved in the recent murder of BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district were locals, and efforts are on to nab them. Police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder, and had sent teams to the neighbouring state and were in contact with the police there as part of the investigation, citing that the place where the murder took place was close to the border.
"According to information, those involved in Bellare's Praveen murder are locals from Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) district limits," Jnanendra told the media. He said, "their background, as to which organisation they belong- in all these angles police are conducting inquiry and are making all efforts to nab them."
Praveen Nettaru (32), a zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on July 26 night at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, which had sparked outrage. Two persons from Bellare with suspected links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by Karnataka police in connection with the murder on July 28.
The state government has handed over the probe into the killing to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The government is under pressure, as there were widespread protests and a spate of resignations of BJP and its Yuva Morcha members at various places, also open expression of angst by several Hindutva ideologues and organisations, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu karyakartas.
Karnataka: Bommai to hold conference with DCs of rain-affected districts today
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of the rain-affected districts of the state at 4 pm today. The DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Yadgir, Koppala, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru would participate.
NCW seeks politician's arrest for allegedly abusing woman in Noida
The National Commission for Women has sought the arrest of a politician accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida. While Tyagi claimed to be a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party's local unit distanced itself from him. Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.
11 officials suspended for lapses in Delhi's excise policy implementation:Report
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has suspended 11 officials, including then Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22, sources said on Saturday. Three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi government's excise department have also been suspended, the sources at the LG office said.
Uttarakhand: School boy run over by canter truck en route to ‘Tiranga yatra’
In a tragic development, an 11-year-old boy who was heading to participate in a 'Tiranga yatra' organised at a government inter-college died after getting hit by a truck on the Pithoragarh-Lohagarh national highway in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Saturday morning, the police said. The family registered a case against the driver and the accused will likely be arrested by evening after the completion of formalities, station house officer of Lohaghat, JS Chauhan said.
Delhi excise policy row: Manish Sisodia blames L-G for ‘last-minute U-turn’
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the state excise and finance minister, for the first time acknowledged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has incurred losses worth “thousands of crores” of rupees under the new excise policy 2021-22, but blamed it squarely on the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), who he alleged “made a U-turn at the last moment” before implementing the new regime from November 17, 2021.
