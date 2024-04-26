Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bengaluru votes, key moments in 10 pics

Scores of Bengaluru residents on Friday cast their votes as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. Here is a photo gallery of how Bengaluru came out to celebrate the festival of democracy. Bengaluru saw several celebrity voters, politicians and offbeat voters on Friday.

Notable figures and celebrities including Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, his wife and author Sudha Murthy, also cast their votes.

India cricket coach Rahul Dravid casts his vote in Bengaluru on Friday morning. (PTI)

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also voted in Bengaluru.

Actor Prakash Raj also cast his vote in Bengaluru Friday morning.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a part of the royal family of Mysore, casts his vote.(Arun Dev)

Divya Kamat, an engineer, also took to social media to share that she travelled 12,000 miles, leaving her toddler, for a 4-day visit to cast her vote.

A retired civil servant, P. V. Ayyar (aged 94), also casted his vote today in Bengaluru during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

P. V. Ayyar was born in 1929.

Internet users flooded social media with their inked fingers on Friday. Some urged the youth to go out and vote, and posted pictures of them at their polling booths.

Several differently-abled voters successfully exercised their democratic right and cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024.

The overall voter turnout in the state was at 38.23 per cent at 1:30 pm today.