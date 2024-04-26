Lok Sabha Election 2024 Karnataka: Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote in Bengaluru

Actor Prakash Raj on Friday morning casted his vote at a polling station in Karnataka capital Bengaluru during the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. Actor Prakash Raj in Bengaluru on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.(ANI)

He spoke to reporters shortly after casting his vote and said it is very important to choose a candidate one believes in.

"My vote stands for my right, for my power to chose who represents me, who will be my voice in the Parliament... It is very important to choose a candidate whom you believe in, and I have voted for the candidate I believe in and to the manifesto they have brought in and for the change, because of the hatred and divisive politics we have seen in the last decade," he said after casting his vote.

The 59-year-old actor has worked in various language films, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and more. Some of his works include Ghilli, Singham, Akashamantha and Kannathil Mutthamithal, among others.

Karnataka is voting for 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, and is set to vote for the remaining 14 on May 7. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Some of the key constituencies voting today in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore. Voting today will also seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.

(With inputs from ANI)