Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa casts his vote in Shivamogga, predicts 25 seats to BJP in state

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has cast his vote in Shivamogga along with his sons BY Vijayendra, the state BJP chief, and BY Raghavendra, the sitting MP and candidate from there. Yediyurappa said that the BJP will get 25 to 26 seats out of 28 in the state. Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa casts his vote in Shivamogga

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Yediyurappa said, “We are going to win a minimum of 25 to 26 Lok Sabha constituencies. I request everyone to step out and vote as it is important to elect the candidate for your future.”

BY Raghavendra, who is contesting from Shivamogga on a BJP ticket, said, "I am very happy; there is a very good atmosphere regarding BJP. I request the voters of our constituency and our state to cast your vote in the nation's interest. I think we will reach a good percentage."

He also said that the primary contest between two national parties and independent candidates will not create any impact in the results. “It is a contest between BJP and the Congress. There are 10 to 12 independent candidates from Shivamogga and the impact is unlikely,” he added.

Former BJP minister Eshwarappa rebelled against the party for not giving a ticket to his son, and he is contesting as an independent candidate from Shivamogga. Earlier, he accused BS Yediyurappa of prioritising his family over the party in Karnataka. 14 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka are voting day, including Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga.

A voter turnout of 9.45 per cent across the 14 constituencies in Karnataka was recorded at 9:30 am this morning, according to the Election Commission.