In another massive search for disproportionate wealth in Karnataka, Lokayuktha sleuths carried out raids at more than 70 locations belonging to 17 government officials in the state on Monday. Lokayukta raids at 70 locations in Karnataka, cash and properties recovered (Pic for representation)

These raids are being carried out in Bengaluru, Mandya, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Ballari, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri districts.

According to news agency PTI, huge amounts of cash, gold, immovable properties, luxury vehicles, investment in land, stocks and expensive gadgets were detected and cases have been registered. Inspector General of Police (Lokayukta) Dr A Subramanyeshwara said, “We have registered 17 cases against public servants across Karnataka. These raids are going on at 70-odd locations and we will reveal more details soon.”

The recent Income Tax raids on a contractor in Bengaluru have sparked a political row in both Karnataka and Telangana. Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than ₹50 crore cash during raids on several people including a contractor, his son, a gymnasium instructor and an architect in Karnataka.

Earlier this month, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that builders are being blackmailed. BJP leader and former minister C T Ravi said there are instances where a prominent infrastructure company, which is also constructing houses, was denied water connection because it refused to pay bribes. According to him, the builders are asked to pay a bribe at the rate of ₹100 per square foot.

BRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao also alleged that the Congress party is trying to use money collected from contractors for Telangana polls. The Congress, however, had denied the allegations and said that there is no place for corruption in its government.

