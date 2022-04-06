Loudspeakers will be seized if rules not followed: Bengaluru Police
Speaking to reporters in the city on Tuesday, the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Kant said that loudspeakers are not allowed during the restricted hours and if this rule is violated loudspeakers will be seized and legal action will be taken.
“The police are acting as directed by the High Court on the use of loudspeakers elsewhere, including the religious centre. Using a loudspeaker is not allowed during the restricted period. If the rule is violated, the loudspeaker will be seized and legal action will be taken accordingly," he said. He further adds, “More than 200 people who have used the loudspeaker have been issued a notice including religious centres, pubs and hotels. Some loudspeakers have also been confiscated."
Hindu organisations in the state have asked that loudspeakers be banned from mosques in the city, threatening to use them in temples if this is not done. The Muslim holy month of Ramzan, which culminates in Eid, began earlier this week. Hindutva organisations in Hassan district have asked the management of Hindu temples in the district to use loudspeakers every Tuesday morning. At 5.30 a.m., Rishi Kumar Swami, the priest of Kalikamba temple in Arsikere, recited prayers over the loudspeaker. "If the mosques and madrasas' loudspeakers must be turned on, then chant Ram and Hanuman chants on the loudspeakers at the same time," the priest advised.
According to Bharath Shetty, a member of Bengaluru's Bajrang Dal, the campaign against loudspeakers in mosques will begin at the Anjaneya temple in Yelahanka. Yogeshwar Rishi Kumar Swami, the pontiff of the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was recently arrested for calling for the demolition of a mosque in Srirangapatna town, has announced a campaign to popularise the chanting of shlokas in all temples across the state. “Last month, we began praying in the morning at our mutt in Devanur. I'll join in the prayer around 5 a.m,” he said.
A dispute over this also erupted again last week in Maharashtra, a neighbouring state. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray claimed that he is not anti-religion, but that if the state government does not remove the loudspeakers outside mosques, his party's workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of them.
CID probe into lawyer Deepti Kale’s fatal fall from Sassoon hospital
PUNE The Criminal Investigation Department ( )has started an inquiry into the death of lawyer Deepti Kale who had a fatal fall from the eighth floor of the Sassoon General Hospital building on April 27 last year while she was admitted for treatment. Kale, a resident Bavdhan, and her close aide, Nilesh Shelar, were arrested by the Vishrambaug police station for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe.
Candidates forge documents for Bihar asst profs appointment; FIRs lodged
The detection of forged documents during the scrutiny of applications submitted by candidates for appointment of assistant professors in the state's universities has stumped the Bihar State University Service Commission. The commission has lodged FIR against two such applicants and has increased vigil to prevent any undeserving candidates getting even closer to the interview stage, officials said. Both the candidates are women and from Supaul district of Bihar.
Delhi: 37-year-old delivers triplets at full term through IVF
In a rare case, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi, who had undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered triplets at full term, doctors said on Saturday. Consultant gynaecologist at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, Dr Tuhina Goel, said the pregnancy was extremely high risk as the mother in such cases is susceptible to developing complications such as premature delivery, anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes. The 37-year-old's husband, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the delivery was smooth.
Pune Police bust online cyber fraud gang, arrest two from Mumbai
The cybercrime police station has busted a Mumbai-based gang engaged in online fraud and arrested two people on charges of cheating a city-based person for Rs12.04 lakh. The complainant who was in need of steel for making the pavilion structure had posted his requirement. The victim deposited Rs1204,073 in his bank account at Karnataka Bank in the name of Adinath Metals. When the complainant did not receive steel, he approached the cyber police.
Meat shops in Delhi remain open as owners await official order
Most meat shops in the city opened on Wednesday with owners citing an absence of official order against it, even as mayors threatened the meat shop owners a day earlier to down their shutters during Navratri. Shopkeepers in South Delhi including Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, and INA said that if an official order comes, they will close their shops. On Wednesday, meat shops in the INA market were found open.
