Lyricist Ko Sesha alleges meat pieces in veg meal, demands Swiggy apologise
- Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha demanded apology from Swiggy state head for allegedly sending him meat pieces in his vegetarian dish when he ordered food in Bengaluru.
Tamil cinema lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday declared that he had found pieces of meat inside a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a restaurant via Swiggy, and demanded an explanation from the food delivery app. Sesha said he ordered 'gobi manchurian with corn fried rice' from a restaurant on Wednesday and that he found meat inside the food. He also criticised Swiggy for offering compensation of ₹70 for 'offending my religious sentiments'.
"Found pieces of chicken meat in the 'gobi manchurian with corn fried rice' that i ordered on @Swiggy from the @tbc_india. What's worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs. 70 (!!!) for 'offending my religious sentiments'," he tweeted.
Sesha said he is a strict vegetarian and demanded Swiggy offer an apology.
"I've been a strict vegetarian all my life and it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy," he said.
He also shared pictures of pieces of what he said were meat on social media.
It is unclear if he also plans to pursue legal remedies against the restaurant that cooked the food.
The internet has had mixed views on this incident.
One person wrote, "It doesn't even look like chicken. How do you know it's chicken ? You've tasted chicken before?". To this he replied, "Two non-vegetarian friends who were next to me tasted the pieces & confirmed. I still have the pieces BTW. You can come, taste and confirm for yourself."
Swiggy has issued a statement on this incident and wrote “Hi there. We are sorry about the miss from our restaurant partner which led to you receiving the wrong item. This is not the type of service we intend to provide. We will reach out to you over a call right away and address this issue.”
CUET: Glitches continue to mar common university test
New Delhi: The first day of the fourth phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several examination centres, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, most of them in the national capital. According to the NTA, the exams of 8,693 affected candidates might now be conducted on August 25. The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
Bihar: Cops bust fake police station in Banka; mastermind absconding
The Bihar's Banka police have arrested a gang of five fraudsters, including two women, who have been running a parallel police station inside a guest house, just a stone's throw away from the Town station and the residence of superintendent of police. The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when the SHO of Town police station Shambhu Yadav saw a man and woman in uniform with country-made pistol instead of an official revolver.
Delhi LG seeks action against senior IAS officer for accepting bribe
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch aims to clear 180 pending cases
New Delhi: The Delhi government's anti-corruption branch is aiming to finish investigation in 180 pending cases, officials aware of the development said, and added that some of them date back to 2010. The development is important in the backdrop of Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena taking a “serious view of the procedural lapses and delays” by the ACB. Officers in the ACB are brought on deputation from the Delhi Police.
Time to smash the handi again!
After a hiatus of two years, the Govindas in Mumbai are now all set for dahi handi as the Maharashtra government has lifted pandemic curbs across the city for the celebration. For such groups, the rivalry within the tradition is what keeps the festive spirit going. For Shivaji Khairnar of Hindu Ekta Dahi Handi Pathak in Jogeshwari, it is a sign of positivity after a long spread of negativity.
