'Mahalakshmi tried to kill me and stuff my body in a suitcase': Accused's shocking confession in death note

In a chilling death note recovered in the Mahalakshmi murder case in Bengaluru, the accused wrote, 'If I had not killed her, Mahalakshmi would have killed me'. The man later died by suicide after cutting his partner's body into pieces, Vijaya Karnataka reported. Mahalakshmi's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator, the police said.

According to the report, the death note also alleged that Mahalakshmi planned to murder him and had purchased a black suitcase to hide his body. During the investigation, the police found a black suitcase near the fridge inside her home.

According to NDTV, the note read, "Her intention was to cut my body into pieces, put them in the suitcase, and dispose of them after killing me. If I had not killed her, Mahalakshmi would have killed me and dumped my body. I killed her in self-defense."

Mahalakshmi murder case details

Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old saleswoman, had not been seen since early September. On September 21, her dismembered body was discovered in her apartment’s refrigerator after neighbours complained of foul smell. Police revealed that her body had been cut into 59 pieces, leading them to suspect a deeply planned crime.

Days later, the accused, identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray (31), was found dead under the Dhusuri Police Station limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H. Tekkannavar confirmed that a man was found hanging from a tree in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. A purported suicide note recovered from the scene allegedly contains a confession to the murder of his partner, Mahalakshmi, according to Odisha police.

Investigations reveal that the man and Mahalakshmi had met while working at a garment shop, where their friendship eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

Police reports suggest that Mahalakshmi had been pressuring him to marry her, leading to frequent arguments. The accused, reportedly short-tempered, allegedly killed Mahalakshmi during an altercation, before dismembering her body. Preliminary investigations by the police have confirmed this account.

