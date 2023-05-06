Matter will be taken seriously, assures Karnataka CM Bommai on Kharge assassination charge

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday addressed the Congress party's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hatched a plot to assassinate their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family, saying that the matter will be taken seriously. CM Bommai said the matter will be taken seriously.(ANI)

CM Bommai assured an inquiry into the claim and said legal action will be taken. "We will take the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its action," he said.

READ | 'Plotting to assassinate' Kharge: Congress's big claim on BJP's 'blue-eyed boy'

The grand old party had earlier held a press conference - headed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala - and released an audio tape claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanth Rathod, used derogatory language for Kharge and could be heard talking about eliminating him and his family.

They alleged that a "sinister and "ugly plot" is being "hatched" by the BJP to “kill” Kharge and his family.

READ | Who is Manikanta Rathod, accused of conspiring to kill Congress president?

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and chief minister Bommai," Randeep Surjewala said.

“I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply.”

BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod has since then denied the charges and said, “It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is levelling baseless allegations fearing defeat.”