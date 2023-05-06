Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Matter will be taken seriously, assures Karnataka CM Bommai on Kharge assassination charge

Matter will be taken seriously, assures Karnataka CM Bommai on Kharge assassination charge

ByYamini C S
May 06, 2023 02:30 PM IST

CM Bommai assured legal action and an inquiry into the Congress party's allegation that the BJP is plotting to “kill” their party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday addressed the Congress party's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hatched a plot to assassinate their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family, saying that the matter will be taken seriously.

CM Bommai said the matter will be taken seriously.(ANI)
CM Bommai said the matter will be taken seriously.(ANI)

CM Bommai assured an inquiry into the claim and said legal action will be taken. "We will take the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its action," he said.

READ | 'Plotting to assassinate' Kharge: Congress's big claim on BJP's 'blue-eyed boy'

The grand old party had earlier held a press conference - headed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala - and released an audio tape claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanth Rathod, used derogatory language for Kharge and could be heard talking about eliminating him and his family.

They alleged that a "sinister and "ugly plot" is being "hatched" by the BJP to “kill” Kharge and his family.

READ | Who is Manikanta Rathod, accused of conspiring to kill Congress president?

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and chief minister Bommai," Randeep Surjewala said.

“I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply.”

BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod has since then denied the charges and said, “It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is levelling baseless allegations fearing defeat.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mallikarjun kharge bharatiya janata party basavaraj bommai bjp + 2 more
mallikarjun kharge bharatiya janata party basavaraj bommai bjp + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out