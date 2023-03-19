A passenger was arrested on Friday for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of Indigo’s Assam – Bengaluru flight, reported The News Minute. The incident took place at around 1.30 am on Friday and the accused was caught smoking when the flight took off. Man arrested for smoking inside Assam - Bengaluru flight: Report(MINT_PRINT)

According to the report, the accused is identified as Shehari Choudari and he was travelling in Indigo 6E 716. He went to use the lavatory and the cabin crew caught him smoking inside, endangering the life of fellow flyers. He was immediately handed over to the airport authorities at Kempegowda International Airport, after landing.

Last week, The Sahar Police in Mumbai has registered a case against a 37-year-old man for allegedly smoking in the bathroom of a London-Mumbai Air India flight and misbehaving with co-passengers. The man was later sent to jail by a court here after he refused to pay ₹25,000 for bail and instead cited online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was ₹250.

A court has granted the accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, a cash bail, but he refused to pay the amount and told the court on Monday he was ready to go to jail. He was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.