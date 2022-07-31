Man handed life imprisonment for throwing acid on wife in Bengaluru
A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru sentenced a 56-year-old man to life imprisonment for throwing acid on his wife and murdering her, the public prosecutor said on Saturday.
According to the charge sheet filed by the police, the attack took place on July 17, 2007, and the victim, Manjula , had undergone treatment for severe burns. She succumbed to her injuries two months later.
Public prosecutor K S Latha, representing the state, said that judge Manjunath convicted Channegowda and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was sentenced to life for murder, ten years imprisonment for the acid attack and additional two years for cruelty.
The accused, Channegowda, married Manjula in 1996 and lived in Sanyasi Quarters near Kempegowda Nagar. They had two children, the charge sheet stated.
According to the police, Manjula was a victim of domestic violence and the accused did not allow the wife to talk to anyone. She even had to quit her job four months before the attack because of the pressure from him, police added.
Police said the couple had an argument during which Channegowda threatened to pour acid on her face. On July 14, 2017, they added that Channegowda came home with a bottle of acid and committed the crime.
Police said their two children were at school during the incident. About 60% of her face was burnt. A grievously injured Manjula was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where she died after undergoing treatment for two months, police added.
The investigation showed that Channegowda procured acid through an acquaintance named Kumaresh, claiming it was for cleaning purposes.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
