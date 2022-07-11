Meet Saalumarada Thimmakka, 111-year-old environmentalist given a cabinet rank
- Saalumarada Thimmakka was honoured with a cabinet rank on her 111th birthday by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and was also made an environment ambassador.
Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka was appointed as Karnataka environment ambassador with a government cabinet rank on Friday by Basavaraj Bommai-led government.
"Thanks to Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai for appointing Vrikshamate, Nadoja Salumarada Thimmakka as environment ambassador and giving her status of a cabinet minister. The environmental concern of Salumarada Thimmakka, who nurtured trees like her own children, is a model for the entire society," health minister K Sudhakar tweeted.
The 111-year-old environmentalist is known for planting 385 banyan trees and 8,000 other trees over 80 years, and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019. Born in Gubbi taluk, Tumkur, she was a labourer at a quarry and found solace in planting trees with her husband. As she does not have children, she raised her trees like her own children. Her contribution to the environment was first recognised in 1995 when she was awarded the National Citizen's Award of India.
A US environmental organisation based in Los Angeles and Oakland, California, called Thimmakka's Resources for Environmental Education is named after her. The Central University of Karnataka also announced an honorary doctorate for Thimmakka in 2020. Thimmakka's husband passed away in 1991, post which she continued with her passion of conserving the environment.
Thimmakka, who celebrated her 111th birthday on June 30 at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru, planted trees along a 45-kilometre stretch of highway between Hulikal and Kudur, which is being asked to be declared a conservation reserve by nature-lovers.
This stretch came under threat when a project was proposed for the widening of Bagepalli-Halaguru road in 2019. However, Thimmakka requested the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and deputy CM G Parameshwara to reconsider the project. After this, the government decided to look for alternatives to save Thimmakka's trees.
Chief minister Bommai, along with housing minister V Sommana, former deputy CM G Parameshwara, and BJP leader Tejaswini Anantakumar were all present at Thimmakka's 111th birthday celebrations, where Bommai said the government will allocate 10 acres near her native village in Hassan.
The Karnataka government also allotted a Bengaluru development authority (BDA) site of 50 x 80 dimension in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout to Thimmakka on her birthday.
-
Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrenders in Ludhiana rape case
Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and head of the Lok Insaf Party, surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. Also read: Mattewara textile park raises green hackles Police took custody of the former MLA whose younger brother, Karamjit Singh Bains, and aide Sukhchain Singh are already behind bars in the case.
-
Nagaland: Centre trying to negate Framework Agreement, says NSCN-IM
In a fresh barrage of allegations substantiating a stalemate in the Naga peace talks, the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim has accused the government of India (GOI) of sponsoring “destructive forces” to wreck the Framework Agreement which was signed between the Centre and NSCN on August 3, 2015. The NCSN asserted that the Naga people would not accept divisive policy being engineered by the Centre.
-
Ritu Beri on #DelhiPolice merchandise: Wanted to create a sense of pride and honour
Backpacks, totes, duffle bags, purses, wallets, caps — You name it, and Delhi Police has it in their new set of merchandise designed by Ritu Beri. The designer, who has previously created uniforms for the Indian Railways, describes designing for the police force as a “great honour” and a “challenging task”, calling it one of the most interesting projects she has worked on.
-
Droupadi Murmu gets warm welcome in Bengaluru by CM, meets Deve Gowda
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday arrived in Bengaluru city to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and seek support from the JD(S) - Janata Dal (Secular) - for the presidential election set for July 18. She was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other party functionaries as she arrived by a private jet.
-
Opposition slams directives restricting entry of journos into Odisha schools
Opposition parties have slammed directives restricting the entry of journalists into schools in Odisha's Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts with Congress lawmaker Suresh Routray calling it an attempt to suppress reporting on corruption. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of a former school, Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, and mass education department secretary, said it is the duty of journalists to report irregularities. Journalist Prasanna Mohanty said such orders discourage journalists from reporting on the functioning of the schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics