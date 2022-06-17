Mekedatu row with TN: Karnataka CM meets Jal Shakti Minister
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and held discussion regarding the Mekedatu project and Tamil Nadu's objection to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) discussing the project at its meeting.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and held discussion regarding the Mekedatu project and Tamil Nadu's objection to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) discussing the project at its meeting.
Ahead of the meeting with the Union Minister, he said, he will exert pressure urging that the CWMA discuss the project at its meeting on June 23, despite Tamil Nadu's objection, and take a final decision regarding its implementation.
"The meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister is in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's letter (to PM) regarding Mekedatu. I'm here to put pressure- that the matter which is before the Cauvery Water Management Authority should be decided upon at the earliest," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters on reaching New Delhi, in response to a question, he said, Tamil Nadu has filed a miscellaneous application before the Supreme Court and once the notice is served to the state, the government will respond to it.
"It (Mekedatu) is already in the (CWMA meeting) agenda, I will put pressure that it should be taken up and a final decision be taken regarding the project," he added. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to restrain the CWMA from discussing the project proposal in its meeting.
Stalin, in a letter to the PM, had said that the scope of the functioning of the CWMA is limited to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery issue and it cannot consider any other subject. He had also requested the Prime Minister to instruct the Jal Shakti Ministry to advise the CWMA's chairman to desist from taking up any discussion on the Mekedatu project, till the issues are heard and decided by the Supreme Court.
The Tamil Nadu government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CWMA restraining any discussion on the project at its meeting. Terming the neighbouring state's move as a "political stunt", Bommai had recently said, it is also "illegal" and "against the federal system", and its demand does not have any "locus standi."
Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape. The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is ₹9,000 crore.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics