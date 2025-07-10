Search
Minor girl murdered in her house at Bengaluru's Tavarekere

PTI |
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 03:16 PM IST

The girl, a sixth-grade student, had stayed home from school that day in Tavarekere town. Her parents, daily wage labourers from Koppal, were away at a site.

A 14-year-old girl was found allegedly murdered at her residence in Bengaluru South district, police said.

According to preliminary reports, unidentified individuals entered the house and attacked the girl with sharp weapons(Pixabay/Representative)
The girl, a sixth-grade student, had stayed home from school that day in Tavarekere town. Her parents, daily wage labourers from Koppal, were away at a construction site when the incident occurred, police added.

According to preliminary reports, unidentified individuals entered the house and attacked the girl with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries. Her parents discovered her body upon returning home in the evening.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police suspect sexual assault based on the condition of the body, but said confirmation awaits the post-mortem report.

Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, R Srinivas Gowda said the investigation is ongoing and more details will come to light after the post-mortem.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Minor girl murdered in her house at Bengaluru's Tavarekere
