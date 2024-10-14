Menu Explore
Miscreant breaks into home late at night, robs 70-year-old woman of gold chain in Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The incident took place at a multi-storey building near Bairaveshwara Circle Bengaluru, where the elderly woman, Manamma, resides alone.

A 70-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by a miscreant who broke into her home in north Bengaluru after midnight on Friday.

Police are investigating the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 309(4) (robbery).
Police are investigating the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 309(4) (robbery).

According to Times of India, the incident took place at a multi-storey building near Bairaveshwara Circle in Sidedahalli, where the elderly woman, Manamma, resides alone. The break-in occurred between 12.20 am and 12.40 am.

The intruder managed to unlatch the door through an open window. When he attempted to snatch Manamma’s gold chain, she woke up and confronted him. Despite her resistance, the man pushed her off the cot, injuring her neck, and fled with the chain, valued at 85,000, reported added.

Manamma shouted for help, but none of her neighbors responded until after the thief had left the scene on a two-wheeler parked nearby. The miscreant had latched the doors of other houses in the building to prevent any interference.

Police are investigating the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 309(4) (robbery). Though a CCTV camera captured the suspect’s movements, the footage was unclear. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the thief.

Recently, in a bizarre incident, the City Market police in Bengaluru arrested a 38-year-old burglar known for using a highly unusual method to target locked homes — pigeons. The suspect, identified as Manjunath, also known as “Parivala Manja”, is a resident of Hosur but is originally from Nagarathpet in Bengaluru.

Manjunath's unique technique involved carrying pigeons with him as he scouted for potential targets. He primarily focused on multi-storeyed buildings without security personnel. His strategy was simple: he would release one or two pigeons near these buildings. The birds would often fly up and settle on the rooftop or balcony of the building. 

 

