‘Modi is a small man’: Cong's Jairam Ramesh after Karnataka's R-day tableau ‘rejected’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit out at the Central leadership after it allegedly "rejected" Karnataka's tableau proposal for the upcoming Republic day parade, calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vendetta and vengeance".

Ramesh took to social media and responded to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's post on the matter, writing that PM Modi a “small man” who has “not forgotten the severe drubbing” after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the May 10 assembly election in the southern state.

“This is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance. He has not forgotten or forgiven the severe drubbing he personally and his party got in May 2023 in the Karnataka assembly elections. He is a small man really,” Ramesh wrote on micro-blogging site ‘X’.

CM Siddaramaiah had also attacked the central government over the matter on Wednesday, saying that the decision had “insulted seven crore Kannadigas”.

"Karnataka faced a similar situation even last year as our state's tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas,” He had written in his own social media post.

The issue has prompted a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka, with the saffron party's state president BY Vijayendra saying that the Congress government should have approached the Centre instead of trying to politicising the issue.

“As far as the tableau issue is concerned, Karnataka has had an opportunity for the last 14 years. Since every state has to get the opportunity, Karnataka has missed this time,” Vijayendra told reporters on Wednesday.