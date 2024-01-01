More than one lakh people welcome New Year in style at Bengaluru's MG Road. Watch

Bengaluru welcomed the New Year in a style as huge crowds gathered at MG Road and Brigade Road of the city at midnight of January 1. Huge police personnel were deployed across the city and CCTV TVs were installed in all major areas to monitor the celebrations. More than 1 lakh people welcome New Year in style at Bengaluru's MG Road. Watch

Also Read - Tesla car spotted on Bengaluru roads, sparks buzz on social media

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More than one lakh people reportedly gathered at MG road area during the midnight and police had to restrict the movement of vehicles across the Central Business District of Bengaluru. Areas like Indiranagar, Koramangala, Kalyan Nagar and Marathahalli too saw huge crowds till the morning hours.

Bengaluru police said that over 9,000 police staff were on duty last night and many crucial pockets were grilled with drunk and drive checks. Huge watch towers set up by the police helped them to monitor the situation and 18 such watch towers were installed across the city.

The newest addition to safety in the city, Safety Islands, which can be used during emergencies, also helped a lot of people in distress. There were no major incidents reported and the celebrations were mostly peaceful in all areas of Bengaluru.

Apartments and Housing societies in the city too conducted special events to entertain residents on the New Year Eve. Gig workers spent a busy night with many scheduled deliveries for the parties across the city.