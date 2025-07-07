‘Mr BOSS’ busted: Bengaluru traffic cops take down car driver for flaunting stylised license plate. See pic

A flashy attempt at bending traffic rules did not go unnoticed — thanks to a Bengaluru resident's social media post, and some swift action by city traffic police. Bengaluru traffic violations: Stylizing number plates to spell out names or phrases is a punishable offence, according to the Motor Vehicle Act. (X)

On Sunday, an X user posted a photo of a car on the 17th Main Road in Rajajinagar with a license plate tweak. The driver had stylized its plate to mimic the words “Mr BOSS” — a move clearly meant to look cool, but one that violates the Motor Vehicles Act.

The post, tagging the official handle of Rajajinagar Traffic Police, read: “Presenting Mr. BOSS!! Time for @rajajinagartrps to show that Rule is the real BOSS. 17 main Rajajinagar; KA02MR8655; Please take action”. The post garnered over 86,000 views and thousands of likes.

Rajajinagar Traffic Police acknowledged the post promptly and initiated action against the vehicle owner for displaying an unauthorized and misleading number plate. “We have shown that the laws are always the real boss, follow traffic rules,” their response stated.

The incident has drawn praise online, with several users lauding the traffic police for their swift response.

“Appreciate the super fast action sir,” the resident replied.

“Good one,” another wrote.

“Power of social media,” a user posted.

See the viral post here:

What do the rules say?

Modifications to the number plates are not just cosmetic errors but potential risks, as they hamper identification during enforcement or emergencies. License plates must follow a standard format with clear visibility. Stylizing them to spell out names or phrases is a punishable offence, and vehicles are not permitted to use any fancy lettering or numbering on the number plate, according to the Motor Vehicle Act. Only bold black lettering on a white background is allowed, as per the rules.