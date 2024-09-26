Musical legends AR Rahman and Ilayaraja set to perform at Mysuru Dasara for the first time

For the first time, musical maestros Ilayaraja and AR Rahman will perform at the Yuva Dasara event during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations held from October 6 to 10 between 6 pm and 10 pm, Deccan Herald reported. AR Rahman and Ilayaraja to perform at Yuva Dasara.(File)

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late Puneeth Rajkumar, is scheduled to inaugurate the event on October 6.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the district administration has shifted the venue from Maharaja’s College Grounds to Uttanahalli Grounds on the outskirts of Mysuru. Additionally, entry fees have been introduced, with the administration expecting over a lakh visitors for the concerts. VIP seating arrangements will be available for ₹8,000, while tickets for the premium gallery will be priced at ₹5,000 and all the other seats will be free of cost, the report added.

Yuva Dasara schedule

Following the inauguration on October 6, Shreya Ghoshal and her team will perform. On October 7, music composer and lyricist Ravi Basrur and his team will present a musical evening. Rapper and singer Badshah, along with his team, will perform on October 8. A.R. Rahman and his team will take the stage on October 9, followed by a concert from music composer Ilayaraja and his team on October 10.

Mysuru Dasara 2024

Dasara celebrations in Mysuru will begin at Chamundi Hills on October 3 at 9.15 am. Directions have been given to start the exhibition on the day of the inauguration, and departmental secretaries have been instructed to make arrangements of stalls on the inaugural day itself.

According to tradition, after the 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities for 9 days, on the 10th day, Jumboo Savari will be held, the CM said that on the day of Jamboo Savari (October 12), puja will be performed to "Nandi Dwaja" between 1.41 pm to 2.10 pm, and then the procession will begin with Puja from 4 pm.

A large number of "Tourist Mitra" and Home Guards will be deployed to assist the tourists. The police department has been instructed to make preparations so that there are no lapses in the parking and security systems.

