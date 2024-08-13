Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated with grandeur this year: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said it has been decided to celebrate "Nada Habba" (state festival) Mysuru Dasara with grandeur and in a meaningful way this year, in the wake of good rains in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The Dasara festival will be held from October 3 to 12.

He was speaking to reporters after the high-level meeting on 'Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara – 2024' here today.

"Last year, It was not possible to celebrate the festival in a grand manner due to drought. This time there has been good rain across the state and almost all the reservoirs are full. In this background, it has been decided to celebrate Dasara as a festival of the people," Siddaramaiah said.

Last year, ₹30 crore were given for Dasara celebrations, he said, adding this time necessary grants will be provided to celebrate it with grandeur.

He also directed that the tableaus participating in Dasara Jamboo Savari (a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants) should be more attractive, meaningful and diverse.

Noting that the Dasara celebrations will begin at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on October 3 at 9.15 am, the CM said directions have been given to start the exhibition on the day of the Dasara inauguration, and departmental secretaries have been instructed to make arrangements of stalls on the inaugural day itself.

He said that the government's achievements and guarantee projects should be displayed in the stalls of all the departments in the exhibition.

According to tradition, after the 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities for 9 days, on the 10th day, Jumboo Savari will be held, the CM said that on the day of Jamboo Savari (October 12), puja will be performed to "Nandi Dwaja" between 1.41 pm to 2.10 pm, and then the procession will begin with Puja from 4 pm.

Last year for the convenience of tourists, lighting arrangements — at the famed Mysuru palace and prominent buildings of the city —was extended by a week, he said, It has been decided to continue the lighting arrangements for 21 days this time, after Dasara.

A large number of "Tourist Mitra" and Home Guards will be deployed to assist the tourists. The police department has been instructed to make preparations so that there are no lapses in the parking and security systems, the CM further said.

"Cultural programmes, exhibitions, lighting, food fair and other programmes should be organized in a very systematic and meaningful manner. Local artists should be given more opportunities as locals should be encouraged. Instructions have been given to organise events to give Dasara a new look," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that he has been authorised to decide on who will inaugurate the Dasara festival.