‘My AI startup got funded’: Bengaluru intern’s exit message goes viral, sparks buzz

A WhatsApp message from an intern in Bengaluru informing their employer that they no longer need the internship, because their AI startup just got funded, has gone viral, sparking sharp reactions and deeper reflections on startup culture, ambition, and the unpredictability of career trajectories. The screenshot was shared by tech founder Aashish Jhunjhunwala.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The screenshot, shared by tech founder Aashish Jhunjhunwala on Linkedin was captioned with three key takeaways: Anything will sell if you mention ‘AI’, You never know when your intern/subordinate can become a CEO/founder and Bengaluru is the startup capital of India.

The viral screenshot shows a conversation where one person asks, “Hey, what happened to you last Friday? I didn’t see you in office.”

The intern replies, “Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore.”

How did Linkedin users react?

While some celebrated the intern's ambition and success, the post attracted a flood of reactions, ranging from snark to philosophical reflections on the startup ecosystem.

One user wrote, “99 per cent of those interns will be back on dihadi [daily wage] in a few years.”

Another pointed out a more humbling insight, “The 4th takeaway is that we can never predict when the CEO or founder may become an intern again. So it is best not to say, ‘I don’t need the internship anymore.’”

Others used the moment to underline the fast-paced transformation of work in India’s startup hubs, especially Bengaluru. “The rapid evolution of roles in startups truly highlights the importance of nurturing talent,” one user commented. “Today’s intern could very well be tomorrow’s leader.”