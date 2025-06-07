Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘My AI startup got funded’: Bengaluru intern’s exit message goes viral, sparks buzz

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jun 07, 2025 01:42 PM IST

A Bengaluru intern's message about securing funding for their AI startup went viral, leading to diverse reactions.

A WhatsApp message from an intern in Bengaluru informing their employer that they no longer need the internship, because their AI startup just got funded, has gone viral, sparking sharp reactions and deeper reflections on startup culture, ambition, and the unpredictability of career trajectories.

The screenshot was shared by tech founder Aashish Jhunjhunwala.(Representational image/Unsplash)
The screenshot was shared by tech founder Aashish Jhunjhunwala.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The screenshot, shared by tech founder Aashish Jhunjhunwala on Linkedin was captioned with three key takeaways: Anything will sell if you mention ‘AI’, You never know when your intern/subordinate can become a CEO/founder and Bengaluru is the startup capital of India.

The viral screenshot shows a conversation where one person asks, “Hey, what happened to you last Friday? I didn’t see you in office.”

The intern replies, “Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore.”

(Also Read: Who is Madhavi Latha? Meet the IISc professor behind the world’s tallest Chenab Bridge in Kashmir)

Check out the post here:

How did Linkedin users react?

While some celebrated the intern's ambition and success, the post attracted a flood of reactions, ranging from snark to philosophical reflections on the startup ecosystem.

One user wrote, “99 per cent of those interns will be back on dihadi [daily wage] in a few years.”

(Also Read: 'I cried on Google Meet': Bengaluru techie quits job after public shaming and gaslighting)

Another pointed out a more humbling insight, “The 4th takeaway is that we can never predict when the CEO or founder may become an intern again. So it is best not to say, ‘I don’t need the internship anymore.’”

Others used the moment to underline the fast-paced transformation of work in India’s startup hubs, especially Bengaluru. “The rapid evolution of roles in startups truly highlights the importance of nurturing talent,” one user commented. “Today’s intern could very well be tomorrow’s leader.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘My AI startup got funded’: Bengaluru intern’s exit message goes viral, sparks buzz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On