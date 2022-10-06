Mysuru's grand Dasara festivities culminate on Vijayadashami

The iconic Dasara celebrations ended with much fervour in Karnataka's Mysuru on Wednesday night on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The last day of festivities consisted of the spectacular and highly anticipated 'jamboo savari' procession with elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari on a 750-kg heavy gold howdah around the city.

Scenes from inside the royal palace turned up online, showing glimpses of the Maharaja of Mysuru, HH Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, being escorted to the banni tree for worship, with a Twitter user saying, “#Dasara celebrations with great pomp and grandeur in Mysuru Palace by Maharaja of Mysore Yaduveer Wadeyar.”

Even as the city saw a huge crowd on the account of the festival and won hearts with its decorations, lighting, programmes and performances, not everybody was happy with the preparations.

A Twitter user Ravi Keerthi Datta said, “One of the Worst Mysuru Dasara management seen in last 2 decades. In charge minister & Power minister acts as if its their only job !! Mysuru Local representative is totally ignored. Website is of no use & no social media accounts , no info about events anywhere.”

As more people looked forward to this year's Dasara celebrations after a pandemic-struck festival in the last two years and flocked in huge numbers, the South Western Railway (SWR) decided to run a special ‘festive express’ train at the last minute from Mysuru to Hubbali on Wednesday night to help clear out travellers departing the city.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the festivities on Vijayadashami by offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' from the Amba Vilas Palace, news agency PTI reported.

"This year's Dasara had been grand, lakhs of people have taken part in the festivities, all the events and programmes during the last nine days have been successful, and it has been celebrated as Nada Habba in a true sense," he told the agency.

Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610, PTI added.