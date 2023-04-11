There is less than a month for crucial Karnataka assembly polls and the political parties are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to voters directly and virtually. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released a remix of Oscar winning Naatu Naatu number from the Telugu film ‘RRR’ and highlighted the achievements of BJP government.

Naatu Naatu turns into Modi Modi in this BJP's election campaign song. VIDEO

In the election campaign song, the original Naatu Naatu lyrics are replaced with Modi Modi, stressing the projects and welfare schemes of the government. The people in the video were seen imitating the famous ‘Naatu Naatu’ step too. The lyrics focused on projects like Shivamogga airport, Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway, metro lines and other welfare schemes of the BJP government in the state in the last three years.

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar shared the video and wrote, “The efforts of our double engine @BJP4Karnataka government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi who are working to bring the development festival in Karnataka to the people through a wonderful song @BJYM is commendable.”

This is not the first time for a political party to use Oscar winning song for their election campaign. In 2009, when ‘Jai Ho’ song from Slum Dog Millionaire won the Oscar, the Congress party too remixed the song into ‘Jai ho Congress’ and publicized it as their election campaign song during the general elections. However, the party later dropped the number from their election campaign.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal(Secular)

