Namma Metro to extend train services on New Year night in Bengaluru. Details

The metro rail services on the New Year night in Bengaluru will be extended from the usual timings, announced Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Thursday. The metro department also announced that the trains will be operated at a frequency of 15 minutes during the extended hours.

In a statement, BMRCL said, “In view of the New Year's Eve, Namma Metro will be extending the revenue services on December 31 till 2 am of January 1. During the extended hours, trains would operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on the entire network.”

The BMRCL also highlighted that only paper tickets will be issued during the extended hours at MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations which are expected to see heavy footfalls. “During the extended hours i.e., from 11.30pm only paper tickets will be issued from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations to any Metro Station at the cost of Rs. 50 for the convenience of the travelling public. No tokens will be issued from these three stations viz., MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police are also gearing up to monitor the New Year celebrations in the city. The police have already warned the miscreants and said that the whole city will be under surveillance with extra CCTV and drone cameras.

