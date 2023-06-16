Now, Nandini vs Milma: Kerala minister J Chinchu Rani calls Karnataka dairy ‘poor quality’

The home-grown dairy brand of Karnataka, Nandini, has once again sparked a row after Kerala minister J Chinchu Rani claimed that the milk is of poor quality. She also urged the people of Kerala to consume Milma milk of Kerala Co operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF). Nandini milk parlor in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, the animal husbandry minister of Kerala said, “Before entering Kerala, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) should have taken permission from authorities. We will file a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board regarding this. The quality of Nandini milk is poor and I request the people of Kerala to consume Milma milk, as milk is mostly consumed by kids in our homes.”

Nandini has opened its parlours in Mamallapuram, Kochi, this year and is even planning to expand to other areas in the near future, reported claimed.

KCMMF called Nandini an 'unethical practice'

In April, the KCMMF had opposed the presence of Nandini in Kerala and called it an ‘unethical’ practice. The chairman of Milma brand, KS Mani then said, “The Nandini’s move to expand its sales to Kerala is unethical and destroys the purpose of India’s dairy movement. Earlier, they only sold value added products and now they are even selling milk. They also began shop-to-shop distribution of milk in Kerala. We wrote a letter to them regarding this and there is no response.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s cooperation minister Kyathasandra Rajanna has responded to the objections of the KCMMF and said there is nothing unethical about Nandini’s business in Kerala.

Speaking with NDTV, he said, “In a democratic country, anyone can sell their products anywhere. There is nothing unethical about it. At the end of the day, it is all about competition and consumers will only choose the product which delivers the best quality.”

Before the Karnataka assembly election, the presence of Gujarat-based Amul dairy brand in Karnataka was strongly opposed by the Congress which was then in Opposition. The Congress then alleged that Amul's entry into Karnataka will only destroy the home-grown Nandini run by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

