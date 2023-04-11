What is Amul-Nandini controversy that erupted political slugfest in Karnataka?

A political slugfest flared up in Karnataka ahead of state's assembly election over Amul's entry into Bengaluru's market. The emergence of Gujarat-based milk cooperative brand in the southern state is seen as a threat to the Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) milk brand ‘Nandini’ which has close ties with Kannadiga identity. Customers at a Nandini milk shop, amid reports claiming the entry of Amul products in Karnataka market, in Bengaluru, Monday, April 10, 2023.(PTI)

Congress' state chief DK Shivakumar earlier compared both the brands and claimed Nandini as ‘better brand’ than Amul. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah alleged BJP-led state government of ‘destroying the state’s pride'. Following this, the state government assured that there is no such proposal of merging Amul and KMF and alleged Congress Janata Dal (Secular) for turning the matter ‘into a political issue ahead of elections’.

Also read: Amul vs Nandini row takes centrestage in poll season

What is the Amul-Nandini controversy?

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation recently announced plans to introduce Amul milk and curd in Bengaluru through quick commerce platforms. Opposition leaders in Karnataka criticised the move and said that it would put an impact on the interest of KMF-owned Nandini brand. The hoteliers in the state extended support to the Nandini brand because there is a ₹ 11 difference between both brands, with Amul milk priced at ₹ 54 per litre and Nandini orange milk at ₹ 43 per litre. They also came forward in support of Karnataka farmers. KMF's Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) claimed that the milk production in the state amid the onset of summer. However, the Karnataka State Hotels' Association (KSHA) alleged that an ‘artificial scarcity’ of Nandini products has been created in ‘favour’ of Amul's entry in Karnataka, as reported by PTI. Siddaramaiah pointed out how Baroda Bank subsumed Vijaya Bank and claimed that ports and airports were handed over to Adani. BJP IT cell's Amit Malviya said there is no merger between Amul and KMF and that Amul is not entering in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON