Night curfew to continue till April 20, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
bengaluru news

Night curfew to continue till April 20, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Seven districts in Karnataka, including capital Bengaluru, have been witnessing a daily night curfew since April 10. The curfew, which begins daily at 10pm and ends at 5am the next day, will end on April 20.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that an ongoing night curfew in seven districts will continue till April 20, as the state continued to witness a record rise in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Night curfew will continue in seven districts. Cases have increased, we have collected all information. We will take a call on the extension of night curfew on April 20, till then the existing restrictions will continue,” Yediyurappa said, according to news agency ANI, after chairing an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the southern state.

A night curfew came into effect in Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru, and six other districts – Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal – on April 10, and will be in effect till April 20. It begins daily at 10pm and ends at 5am the next day.

Speaking on the pandemic situation in Karnataka, the chief minister further said, “The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed. As far as Covid-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb it in the state.


On Tuesday, Yeddiyurappa denied the state would be put under a lockdown, adding that an all-party meeting will be held on April 18 regarding the Covid-19 situation.

Karnataka is among the worst Covid-19 hit states in the country, and among the largest contributors to the daily new cases. On Thursday, its infection tally increased by a record 14,738 fresh infections, thus reaching 1,109,650, as per a health department bulletin. There were also 66 related deaths, taking the death toll to 13,112. Total 999,958 people have defeated the viral disease, while 96,561 are still in its grip. On Wednesday, 11,265 cases were detected, a record rise, before being surpassed by the numbers on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban is the worst-affected district in the state, with an infection tally of 512,521. The district witnessed a record rise on Thursday, with 10,497 cases contributing more than 71% of Karnataka’s new cases on the day.

