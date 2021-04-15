Karnataka sees another record daily new Covid-19 infections with 14,738 cases, active cases move close to 100,000-mark

A day after reporting its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Thursday witnessed yet another record spike in its daily new infections as the state reported 14,738 cases, according to a bulletin from the state government. With this, the state’s tally reached 1,109,650 cases. Also, 66 people lost their lives to the disease on the day pushing the state’s death toll to 13,112.

On Wednesday, 11,265 new cases were reported in the state, which was its highest single-day spike. Previously, the state’s highest 24-hour tally was 10,913 cases on October 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, 3,591 people were discharged on Thursday and the overall recoveries reached 999,958 and the recovery rate stands at 90.11 per cent. Also, the active caseload stands at 96,561, a massive increase of 11,081 from the 85,480 reported on the previous day.

Bengaluru Urban, the worst-affected district in the state, also reported its highest single-day spike with 10,497 cases, adding 71.22 per cent to the new cases reported in the state. This follows the previous record high on Wednesday when the district witnessed 8,155 cases in a 24-hour time span. Also, 30 patients died in the district on the day, accounting for nearly half of the 66 new deaths in Karnataka. So far, 512,521 cases have been detected and the active caseload stands at 71,827 in the district. However, the district also contributed the most to the number of total recoveries (435,730 patients) and vaccination coverage with 1,064,667 doses administered so far, the bulletin showed.

Among other districts, Kalaburagi with 2,666 cases, Tumakuru with 2,634 cases, Mysuru with 2,508 cases and Bidar with 2,314 cases add the maximum to the state’s active caseload.

The spike in the number of daily new cases in the state follows an increase in the number of samples tested. Medical workers have tested 129,400 new samples on the day, an increase from the 113,242 samples tested on the previous day. So far, 23,170,964 samples have been tested for the coronavirus disease in the state, according to the latest update.

As many as 6,274,260 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the state, with no severe or serious adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) reported, the bulletin showed.