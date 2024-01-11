No law and order in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress govt on Haveri moral policing issue

Karnataka’s senior BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that the moral policing incident in Haveri district was a rape incident and demanded police to take strict action. He called it an ‘inhuman’ incident and stressed that such incidents should not be politicised. BJP leader CT Ravi

Also Read - Group of men barge into hotel room, thrash interfaith couple in Karnataka; 3 arrested

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Speaking to news agency ANI, CT Ravi said, “The group of men reached the hotel to rape the woman. I know that few ministers think that if a particular community people do such things, it is acceptable. Politics should not be played on such inhuman things and police must immediately take action. Such things have been happening in the state and police should not tolerate any such activities.”

Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, said that there is no law and order in the state. “I condemn that inhuman incident that happened in Haveri district. Law and order do not exist in the state and CM Siddaramaiah is only bothered about general elections. There is no fear of law and the government is completely ignoring such incidents.”

Earlier, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government does not exist. He also quoted media reports and said that the woman was sexually assaulted and demanded CM Siddaramaiah’s stand on the incident.

Meanwhile, Haveri SP said that they are investigating about the rape angle in the case. “We weren't told about rape earlier. We learned about this only through media reports and booked a case under the appropriate section. The investigation is ongoing,” said the top cop.

Haveri police on Thursday arrested three Muslim youths for barging into a hotel room in Hangal and thrashing an interfaith couple inside the room – in a case of moral policing. The video clip of the attack went viral prompting the police to take strict action against the assaulters.