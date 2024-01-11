Group of men barge into hotel room, thrash interfaith couple in Karnataka; 3 arrested

Karnataka cops on Thursday arrested three Muslim youths for barging into a hotel room in Hangal and thrashing an interfaith couple inside the room – in a case of moral policing. The video clip of the attack went viral prompting the police to take strict action against the assaulters. Group of men barge into hotel room, thrash interfaith couple in Karnataka

In a viral video, the men could be seen entering the hotel room where they found a Muslim woman with a Hindu man. They beat the couple, questioning their morality and then dragged them out of the room. The couple were seen pleading for help urging them to let them go.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro records two crore footfalls in December 2023. Details

According to reports, the woman's family lodged a complaint to the Hanagal police station. Acting on the complaint, Hanagal police arrested Afatb Maqbool Ahmed Chandankatti (24), Samaiullah Lalanavar (23) and Mohammed Isaaq Mandakki (23).

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai questioned why CM Siddaramaiah was silent over the highly condemnable incident of moral policing. He also quoted reports and said that the woman was sexually assaulted later by a group of men.

Bommai wrote, “The assault on a couple in a lodge in Hangal of Haveri district by some miscreants in the name of moral policing is highly condemnable. The police must arrest all those who were involved in the moral policing and punish for their act. After manhandling the girl, she had been taken to the secluded place and reportedly sexually assaulted her. This incident of the moral policing by the miscreants has given the feeling whether the state government existed or not?”

He then asked CM Siddaramaiah to clarify his stand on this issue. “Why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who talks a lot about moral policing, is silent on this particular incident. Is it because the miscreants belonged to the Minority community? Mr @siddaramaiah, clarify your stand on this incident,” added Bommai.