JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said, "Hassan politics is different, my wife's politics is different," as he rejected media reports about his wife and party MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy's "demand" to contest May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. "No question of my wife contesting K'taka Assembly polls," asserts Kumaraswamy

Anitha had earlier contested elections to save the party, when it did not have a candidate in certain prime constituencies, he said, adding that she has no interest in electoral politics and has decided to stay away from it.

The former Chief Minister was reacting to media reports that Anitha would press for the Tumkur Rural ticket, if his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna manages to get the Hassan ticket.

"There is no other confusion among us, there is no confusion even on the Hassan issue. One more thing I saw in a paper and also on a TV is that they have brought in the name of Anitha Kumaraswamy," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Please, I'm saying this with folded hands. The reason for me to make Anitha Kumaraswamy to contest in three elections is because there were no party candidates in those seats. To save the pride of the party I got her into politics and made her contest."

The media reports seems to have upset Kumaraswamy, amid differences within the family regarding Hassan seat, that has become a bone of contention, as Bhavani, who has thrown her hat in the ring, has not relented, despite Kumaraswamy, repeatedly making it clear that she will not be fielded, and instead a "loyal party worker" will enter the fray.

Bhavani Revanna, a former Hassan zilla panchayat member is the wife of Kumaraswamy's elder brother and former Minister H D Revanna and daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda. She has the backing of her husband and sons- Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, who are Member of Lok Sabha from Hassan and a MLC respectively.

Asserting that Anitha Kumaraswamy has never made any attempts to harm or destroy the family image and name, Kumaraswamy said, she has no interest in contesting polls anymore and she is away from electoral politics.

"I had misused her (in politics) when there was no party candidate to save the party's pride....she has no ambition to achieve something in politics. She has stayed away from electoral politics in favour of son," he said.

There is no competition to contest election or fight among Gowda's daughter-in-laws as being reported in the media. "Hassan politics is different, my wife's politics is different. My wife came to politics to save this party. Don't join her in that category...don't bring my wife's name, there is no question of her contesting, she won't come," Kumaraswamy said.

With signs of the Hassan ticket issue creating a rift within the family, Gowda, who has not been actively involved in political activities for some time now due to age related ailment, on Sunday held discussions with his two sons and Bhavani together, which seems to have failed to break the deadlock.

Both Kumaraswamy and Revanna have maintained that Gowda's word will be final on the Hassan ticket issue.

Anitha currently represents Ramnagara Assembly segment from where her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the candidate for the upcoming polls.

Rejecting reports about his mother seeking to contest polls, Nikhil said, "there is no such question. My mother has decided to stay away from electoral politics... I'm too ready to step back from contesting elections if required and work for the party if necessary."

Nikhil, an actor turned politician, is JD(S) youth wing chief and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha from Mandya.